Deo Gratias Int'l School Boss, George Odabi Arraigned By EFCC

The proprietor of Deo Gratias International School Limited, Abuja, George Odabi, has been brought before Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on a three-count charge bordering on issuance of a dud cheque and a breach of trust. He was arraigned on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, along with his school.

Odabi was accused of issuing seven post dated Zenith Bank cheques amounting to N27 million as part payment of the loan which were dishonoured upon presentation, due to insufficient funds in his account. This was after he received a N40.1 million loan from one Mrs Egbunola Ogungbesan in September 2013, for the renovation of his school but reneged on his promise to pay back.

“That you, Dr George Odabi, being the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Deo Gratias International School Limited sometime in September, 2013 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, with knowledge that you had insufficient funds in your account, issued to one Egbunola Ogungbesan a Zenith Bank cheque dated 30th September, 2013 with account name Deo Gratias International Limited for the sum of N9, 000, 000 (Nine Million Naira) which said cheque when presented for payment within three months of issuance was dishonoured due to insufficient funds in your account and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i)of the Dishonoured Cheques Offences Cap D11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria Act 2007,” one of the counts reads:”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was, however, granted bail by Justice Kekemeke in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a level 15 officer.

The case was later adjourned to May 8, 2014 for trial.