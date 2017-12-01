NTDC Workers Protest, Say ‘Folly Coker Treats Us Like Slaves’

It is already getting hotter for Lagos big boy, Foluronsho Folarin Coker, who was appointed some months ago as the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC.

This week, precisely on Wednesday, November 29, workers of his agency staged a peaceful protest at the NTDC office in Abuja and one thing they demanded for was the sack of Folly Coker, as the handsome dude is fondly called among Lagos socialite.

You might want to ask his sins. Well, the workers are accusing the former Lagos Commissioner removed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode before his NTDC job of incompetence.

The workers who were piqued by what they called high-handedness and poor welfare of the workers by the Coker-led NTDC, expressed disappointment over the development of the Corporation.

They noted that Coker set up a project unit which is not part of the NTDC nomenclature, but a conduit pipe to syphon money out of the NTDC.

The workers, who were carrying various placards with different inscriptions, lamented that the DG has not been able to achieve anything since taking over NTDC barely eight months ago.

They expressed disappointment over what they called his poor leadership style and lack of respect for the workers.

Some of the placards carried by the workers read, ‘DG Mr Folunrusho Coker, we are tired of your insults, we are not your slaves,’ ‘Coker, give us our job, we want to work,’ ‘Coker needs management training,’ ‘Coker, stop all impunity and financial recklessness in NTDC,’ ‘NTDC staff say no to oppressors,’ ‘NTDC staff are not animals, treat us like human beings,’ ‘Special assistant is not a full time employment,’ ‘Let the staff work, what kind of a leader is Coker,’ ‘Seven months after assumption of duty, no meeting with staff,’ ‘Coker said Buhari has not been able to achieve anything in two years and so NTDC staff should not expect him to do magic,’ ‘Folunrunsho Coker lacks human relations, he is a bully,’ ‘PMB, as a matter of urgency, should sack Foluronsho Coker,’ ‘Only Coker attends foreign exhibition,’ among others.

Meanwhile, the management of NTDC has promised to respond appropriately to all the issues raised by the workers.

In recent years, NTDC has been dogged by controversies, staff protests and low workers’ morale, occasioned by poor leadership style, which started with Sally Mbanefo, the immediate past DG.

Stakeholders in the industry had a high expectation that Coker will re-position NTDC by taking the corporation to a higher height, but with the recent protest by the workers, all that may now seem to be a mirage.

Coker was appointed about seven months ago to help revive the dwindling fortunes of the Nigerian tourism industry, having served briefly in the same capacity as a Commissioner for Tourism and culture in Lagos state, where he was removed unceremoniously.