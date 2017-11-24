5 Powerful Ways to Improve Your Mobile App Ranking

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is not only done to increase the ranking of your websites on search engines. SEO can also be employed to optimize mobile applications to improve or enhance the ranking of your mobile app in an app store’s search results. In this case, it is called App Store Optimization (ASO). So, the more your app appear in the app store’s search results, the more it is downloaded. If you want your app to rank on top of the search results in an app store, here are the actions to take.

Select the correct category

An app store has different categories from which you have to choose the category for your app. The ranking of your app will be affected in a particular classification if you select the wrong one.

Persuade users to rate and review your app

Another important factor for ASO is ratings and review. Google and Apple Stores usually see positive reviews as an endorsement for your app’s quality and improves its ranking. Apps having good ratings are always at the top whenever it’s searched for. So, persuading your customers to leave a positive review for your app by sending them a push notification is also a good practice to boost its ranking.

Use the relevant keywords

Keywords are possible words that your customers are likely to use when they search for an app. If the keywords they use are related to your app, and you use the wrong keywords, it will not appear in the search results. You will discover that no one is using it.

Creative description of your app name

While selecting a name for your app, adopt a descriptive keyword that you think people will use for looking for your app. Using relevant keywords in the title helps in higher ranking of the app. For better results use the keyword differently in the app description. Remember to change the descriptions with every new update of your app.

Use a catchy app icon

Your app icon plays an important role in your mobile app ranking as this is the first thing that users see before reading anything else. It should instantly represent what the app is all about.