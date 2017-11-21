How Prophet Akinbodunse of FANO TV Predicted Mugabe’s Downfall

For those who know South Africa-based Nigerian cleric, Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, too well, he is a fearless man of God, who can be trusted.

He is one seer who relays the mind of God to the people without adding or subtracting what he hears from God.

He has again proven this with his precise and detailed prophesy he gave about embattled Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe not too long ago.

Prophet Akinbodunse, who is the Shepherd In charge of Freedom for All Nations Ministry in South Africa, had said on May 21, 2017, that Mugabe may not stay longer than November in power.

“President Mugabe should pray to see beyond November on the throne. Our duty is to pray and my prayer is that he should experience God’s mercy to see beyond November,” the amiable clergy had said in May this year during a live service.

Also weeks back, after the Zimbabwean leader fired his Deputy, Prophet Akinbodunse warned Mugabe directly to reinstate his Deputy or risk making his May 2017 prophesy come to pass.

But the President refused to heed this warning and in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, 2017, the Army in Zimbabwe took over affairs of the country, putting the President under a house arrest with his family.

The Army claimed they intervened in the country’s political crisis because of alleged plans by Mugabe to make his wife, Grace, to take over government.

The military officers, who further claimed that their action was not a coup, announced on television that they were targeting a ring of government plotters.

“It is not a military takeover of government,” an army spokesman said in a televised statement.

“We wish to assure the nation that his Excellency the president and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.

“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.

“As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy,” the Army had said.

Several cabinet ministers, including local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and finance minister Ignatius Chombo, and Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwayo, were arrested.