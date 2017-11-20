VIDEO: How Prophet Iginla Predicted Mugabe’s Fall

It is no more news that President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has been technically dethroned by the military in the country and was placed under house arrest for a while after he refused to resign and was making plans to replace himself with his wife, Grace Mugabe.

Interestingly, prior to this moment, popular Nigerian prophet, who simply like to be addressed as Bro Joshua Iginla, the Shepherd in charge of Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, predicted this development in several live services in his church.

He predicted it first during the cross over service this year and again on May 14, 2017, during a live service.

“One of the African country needs to pray against military intervention, I don’t want to say South, North, East, West Africa but one of the African countries should pray against military intervention so that their democracy will not be truncated,” the Seer had said.

Laying more emphasis on this, on July 2 this year, Prophet Iginla said, “I see military intervention. I don’t know why they are intervening but what they are intervening for is between God and the future. This country has to pray so they don’t go back to where they are coming from.”

The philanthropic clergy known for his humility and simplicity stated that he was not particular about the removal of Mugabe but that the right person should take charge.

Speaking further, the man of God commended the military for not staging a coup but simply intervening, in fulfilment of the message God gave him for Zimbabwe.

Prophet Iginla hailed the military for its professionalism and also raised a prayer from the altar for the country.

On November 14, 2017, it was reported that the military took over from the President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and has also placed him under a house arrest.