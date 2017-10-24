Ex-Unity Bank Staff In Trouble Over Customer’s N14m

A former employee of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Remilekun Ogunwole, is presently biting her finger in regret over her alleged involvement in N14 million fraud.

Mrs Ogunwole was brought before Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a 3-count charge bordering on forgery and fraud.

She was accused of forging documents and defrauding a customer to the tune of N14 million.

The first count stated that between the March and August 2014, as a staff of the bank, the suspect allegedly transferred the sum of N14,450,000 fraudulently from Zamzalim Enterprises account for her own use, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

In the second count, she was alleged to have committed the fraud through the forgery of the letterhead of Zamzalim Enterprises, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

The last count alleged that the suspect dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N14,450,000 belonging to Zamzalim Enterprises by converting it to personal use, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Lawrence Alabi, had raised a preliminary objection, asking the court to dismiss the matter, arguing that it was beyond the Commission’s jurisdiction.

But the ICPC counsel, Efanga Imaobong Eyo, argued against it and the presiding Judge overruled the objection.The suspect pleaded not guilty to the 3-count charge and an application for bail was made by her counsel, which was not opposed by ICPC counsel.

The presiding Judge granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million and a surety, who must be an influential person, resident in Abuja and owning a landed property, in addition to submitting her driver’s licence and international passport to the court.

The case was adjourned until November 22, this year for commencement of hearing.