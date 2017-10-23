6 Cool Apps To Boost Your Instagram Experience

Instagram-owned by Facebook- is now one of the most popular social networks out there. It has more than 500 million active users. From individuals to businesses, everyone has joined the platform to share their interests using photos and short videos. While Instagram has added various features like Stories recently, it still lacks quite a few features that users have been demanding for a while now. So, if you are looking to get more out of Instagram, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency unveil some apps to enhance your Instagram experience.

Boomerang from Instagram

This is an official app from Instagram that lets you take photos in quick succession. It will then attach all those images and turn them into a video that loops. forward and backwards.

InstaPlace

InstaPlace lets you add automatic and custom captions on the photos to make them more appealing and informative. This enables you to let everyone know where you are and what are you doing.

Repost for Instagram

You may find an interesting photo/video on Instagram and you are want to share it with your followers. However, such a feature is not available on Instagram. If you would like to repost Instagram posts, the Repost for Instagram app allows you do that easily while crediting the original poster.

HashTags

Hashtags are important because it gets more people to see your picture. Unfortunately, not everyone is good at finding and adding the right tags, and this is where the HashTags app will help you. The free app lets you choose a category for your post — like Animals, Nature and Electronics, etc.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite does a whole lot like scheduling a post on Instagram, sending you notifications about mentions of your brand or profile etc.

Follower stats for Instagram

This app is like your personal Instagram dashboard, where you can see the detailed activity of your account. It will give you a complete report of who is following you, who you followed, who are more interested in your posts, your likes, like-backs and much more.