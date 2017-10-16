The reason heart disease has become so common is that of poor lifestyle choices, including a poor diet. Junk food can contribute to the onset of heart disease. The good news is that, since a poor diet can cause heart disease, a healthy, balanced diet can help you avoid it. Want to reduce your risk of developing heart disease? These foods should be shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, help.

Nuts

Nuts contain lots of fibre, which helps to keep your heart healthy. They are rich in vitamin E, which is known to reduce bad cholesterol.

Avocado

Avocado is a versatile food. It is a go-to food if you want to prevent heart diseases. Your heart will certainly thank you when you start eating Avocado. It is beneficial for your heart’s health.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is super important for your heart’s health. It can be eaten with all kinds of nutritious fresh fruit and grains.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate can reduce your risk of stroke and heart attacks. It’s because of its cocoa content. Dark chocolate contains what is known as flavonoid, and it’s these compounds which ease blood pressure, reduce inflammation and prevent clotting. However, do not overdo it.

Red wine

Red wine is another self-indulgent treat you can enjoy as you look to protect your heart. It contains resveratrol, which has been found to reduce heart disease risk.

Blueberries

One of the chief causes of heart disease and a heart attack is inflammation. It’s essentially what heart disease is – inflamed artery walls. The more inflamed they are, the more at risk of a heart attack you are. The good news is that inflammation can be tackled by blueberries. It is rich in antioxidants that battle inflammation.

Soy

Soy can also lower blood pressure in individuals who are eating too many refined carbs. It is rich in healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in potassium and contain micronutrient that’s good for your heart. They’re also loaded with lycopene, a vital antioxidant that keeps your blood vessels open and reduces bad cholesterol levels.