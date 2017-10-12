How Airtel is Empowering Youth through Music

Aside from the famous Nollywood film industry, music has become the major cultural export for Nigeria and next to football as a tool that unite us as Nigerians. According to auditing firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), the music industry today is worth about $70 million.

The country’s media industry had an estimated total revenue of $47 million in 2015 and is forecasted to grow to some $86 million in 2020, making it “one of the fastest-expanding major market globally”.

While the nation is witnessing a growing youth bulge of under 18 years accounting for more than 40 percent of its population, there have been a growing concern and need for more job creation, skill acquisition and other engagement platforms that will empower these youth and enable them reach their full potential for the development of our nation.

Creating and supporting initiatives that help youth to channel their energy, reinvent and discover their talents have been a goal of Airtel Nigeria.

The leading telecommunications service provider have over the years made huge intellectual investment in these ‘leaders of tomorrow’ by supporting credible platforms that have led to the discovery of shinning stars, and paved new ways for many.

From Nigeria’s Got Talent to Airtel One Mic, Airtel Trace Music Star, and most recently Airtel The Voice Nigeria, the telecom giant has consistently demonstrated its commitment to identifying talents and nurturing them to stardom.

The telecom giant threw its weight behind The Voice Nigeria since its berth in the country last year and have proudly sponsored the biggest music show in Africa.

The Voice Nigeria season 2 which came to an audacious end on Sunday, 24th September, 2017, kicked off on the 18th of June, 2017 with 48 contestants. For three months, the contestants battled through the blind auditions, battle rounds, live shows and public voting.

The music competition saw Daniel Diongoli aka Idyl from Team Timi Dalako emerge winner after stiff competition with other contestants.

Idyl during the presentation of prizes in Lagos, expressed appreciation to Airtel Nigeria, headline sponsor of the show, describing the commitment of the company as “priceless”.

“This has launched my career to the world and the world is waiting for me to shine as a star that I am. Airtel has given me an opportunity to grow and fulfill my life- long dream of being a musician. This is the biggest music talent platform in Africa,” he said.

He disclosed that the experience has been a whole new thing for him. “I am trying for him to get used to the new lifestyle. We are having my party today and everyone wants to take a photograph of me. I want to express my profound gratitude to Airtel Nigeria, without their support and sponsorship I wouldn’t have gotten a platform to be heard or emerged winner of a show. I was able to utilize the tools provided and that is why I am here today”, the talented 22-year-old singer added.

Idyl walked away with a Star Prize of a recording contract with Universal Music Africa, a brand new GS4 SUV by GAC Motors and an all-expenses-paid trip to and tour of Dubai courtesy of Ajala.ng.

Speaking on why Airtel Nigeria sponsored the show again this year, Mr. Ahmad Mokhles, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, noted on Airtel’s involvement in the arts, creativity and entertainment. He further explained that Airtel as a youth-centric telecoms company is dedicated to empowering Nigerian youths by

giving them opportunities to develop their innate skills and achieve their dreams.

“At Airtel, we are committed to investing in human capacity building. The Voice Nigeria is just one of the initiatives geared towards supporting and nurturing talents of Nigerian youth”, he said.