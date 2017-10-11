5 Exciting Things To Do In The Mother City

If you are craving real African adventure, then, The Mother City, aka Cape Town, South Africa is the place to go. There are so many exciting things to engage in the city. As such jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency urges you to plan your trip with this roundup of the best Cape Town activities.

Go mountain climbing

Climbing the mountain ranges that the Cape Peninsular has to offer is a must. There is a range of long and shorter walks and even cable car lifts for those who prefer not to work up a sweat in order to enjoy a good view.

Visit the beach

The breathtaking coastline of the Cape cannot be ignored by tourist and visitors. The various beaches all come equipped with perfect seaside towns that offer the best of nightlife, eateries, markets and more. At the beach, there are a wide range of things to do including: sunbathing, fishing, kayaking, swimming, surfing and horse riding.

See games at the Aquila Private Game Reserve

The Aquila Private Game Reserve offers its guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with its game park inhabitant on one their thrilling night tours. The reserve also includes in-park accommodation and guided tours.

Take a lesson in South African history

Robben Island and the District Six Museum are must-visits for anyone interested in South Africa’s period of apartheid, which came to an end in 1990. The Robben Island-which housed Nelson Mandela when he was in captivity-is a symbol both of centuries of cruel oppression. The District Six takes you down memory lane when the ruling government declared the area ‘whites only’ and over 60,000 of its residents were forcibly taken from their homes and shipped out before their homes were burnt.

Whale watching

Whale watching is among the most popular activities for visitors to the coast. With many boat-based whale watching tours, look out points and advertised watching spot guides, it is almost certain that you will catch a sight of something extraordinary in the seas of the Cape.