King Sador To Host Vector, Myro, Terry Apala At Club Vegas

Lagos and its environ will be having a great vibe with King Sador as the enterianer is set to host media party on October 11, 2017.

Age has never been a limiting factor for success especially when it comes to music, it happens through dedication and hard work. Ambassador Opara Uche often known by his stage name ‘King Sador’ is one fast rising artiste whose talent for music was nurtured despite being exposed at a very young age.

The singer at a very young age started learning to play violin and piano; later on, he learnt how to play other basic musical instruments including drums. Apparently he started his music life at a young age in the choir.

He is a graduate of Mobile Computing from Help University Malaysia and University of East London. Despite his field of study, he is taking his music career to another level of progression. Being a singer, occasional rapper and a song writer, he hasn’t stop chasing his musical dreams. After some underground experiences of his music, he officially entered into the studio in 2009 to explore his musical career.

King Sador became a rave in Malaysia after he dropped his first album titled ‘Freedom’ which is in store on iTunes. He has since then gained recognition and featured in some songs. He has been performing on stage with the likes of Kcee Limpopo, Harry Song, Timaya, Wizkid, Davido to mention but a few.

In an interview with Black Legacy magazine and Unwind magazine, Kingsador talks about his sound, music and how fortified he is for the industry; “ I can do any kind of music, as far as it comes to my head, pass me the beat and trust me I’m already getting down on it.

“I’m not gonna do one pattern of music, in Nigeria you know how it is; so I can sing anything my audience would want, In fact, I’m not into any particular genre, I just murder and sing to any beat whatsoever, that’s Kingsador for you ”

The handsome artiste is not only known for his lyrical prowess but also as a song writer and entertainer. At the start of his career, the young starlet was a recording artist on his own who started with nothing but through hard work, has been able to shoot videos and released singles until he was officially signed into KinFac Entertainment where he is the front liner; The Imo state born artiste who is currently back to Nigeria revealed that he’ll be dropping the video to one of his hit singles ‘GIVE’ which has been gaining massive airplays on radios.

On interview he stated “I am fully ready for the industry and trust me I got a lot of things to put out there. So you all anticipate, the best will keep coming; Kingsador says so…”