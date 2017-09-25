Worship Minister, Tobi Osho, To Drop EP Next Month

One of Nigeria’s foremost gospel artistes, minister Tobi Osho is set to release a 5-track EP in October titled ‘Beyond Sound.’

This is coming after much request has been made by his esteemed fans to have a feel of the gift God deposited in him

This project could be regarded as his first serious worship project after releasing a worship medley in 2017, a track with Kenny Kore titled Atobajaiye in 2016.

Tobi Osho has been massively known through his style of worshipping God in spirit, his facebook live worships which has drawn millions of attention, his different testimonies that has emanated from it.

No doubt, ‘Beyond Sound’ is a music project worth anticipating as it drops in October.