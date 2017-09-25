Ghana Better Wedding Destination Than Dubai—Jumia Travel MD

Managing Director of Jumia Travel, Omolara Adagunodo, has revealed that Ghana is a better destination for weddings than Dubai because of cost and distance.

She made this known ​ at the just concluded Akwaaba Travel Market which held for 3 days at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

According to her, “I will recommend Ghana as a more preferable destination for weddings because it’s much cheaper in terms of cost and much closer in terms of distance – a flight to Ghana from Nigeria is approximately about an hour compared to Nigeria to Dubai which is 6 hours on average.”

Adagunodo was on a panel discussion which dissected the topic: “Destination Weddings As A Tourism Product: Famous Honeymoon Spots Nigerians Visit.” During the session, a number of factors determining the merits and demerits of different destinations suitable for Nigerians to hold their weddings were discussed.

For Ghana, the Jumia Travel boss said holding weddings in choice locations in the country is preferable due to cost of flying guests compared to Dubai which seems to be more prominent for weddings than Ghana.

She emphasized the importance of promoting tourism within Africa. According to her, Africa is still really lagging behind in terms of deriving substantial income from tourism. It’s only reasonable to ensure that we as Africans plan to hold our weddings in beautiful locations within the continent so as to boost its growth.