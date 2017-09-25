Alleged Suspension Of Dr Ikanya False–Rivers APC

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the press statement titled, “Buhari’s Group Supports Suspension of Chief Ikanya” credited to a nonexistent group in Rivers State that call themselves Buhari’s Support Group supporting the alleged suspension of Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya as the Rivers State APC Chairman by the APC ward 5 in Adoni LGA as mischievous and laughable.

Rivers APC said in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and circulated to the Media on Saturday in Port Harcourt reiterates that: “we have already alerted the national body of the true Buhari Supports Group (BSG) that will soon move to get these funny characters operating as Rivers State Chapter of this noble group arrested accordingly. It is a fact that BSG as envisioned by its founding fathers can never involve themselves in any form of illegality and undemocratic move or act like what the so called Rivers Chapter of BSG is currently doing to destroy APC in Rivers State.”

“With this clarity, we wish to alert the general public particularly the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State that there is no iota of truth in the said statement and that no member or Exco of Ward 5 of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers suspended the party Chairman or intend in the nearest future plan to suspend the amiable and hardworking Chairman of Rivers State whose only single goal is his plan to ensure the success of the party come 2019.

“For avoidance of doubt, it may interest the public to note that what actually happened was the assemblage of former APC members and Chieftains that decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Engr. Tele Ikuru the erstwhile Deputy Governor of Rivers State when he decided to rubbish the records of Judas Iscariot by betraying Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who against all odds nominated and sustained him as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State for eight years met to strategize on how to destroy the Andoni Chapter of APC. In their devious plot, one of the strategies adopted was to initiate crisis in the party by announcing the suspension of Dr Ikanya as the party Chairman illegally after which if they succeed, will move forward to suspend all other members of the party loyal to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in other Local Government Areas in order for them to install their leader as the Rivers State APC Flag-Bearer to run for the 2019 general elections.

“This group feel threatened by the sagacity and wisdom demonstrated by Dr Ikanya during the last non elective Congress of the party in the State and concluded that with Dr Ikanya as the party’s Chairman they stand no chance of hijacking the party to achieve their devilish plot against Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“According to the minutes of their meeting made available to us by one of the Ikuru’s cronies , this plot is to pave way for the staging back of Engr. Tele Ikuru back to APC from the backyard seeing that Gov. Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike of Rivers State has concluded arrangements to collapse PDP both in the State and at the national level to enable him run for the office of the Vice President With a Northern Candidate as the Presidential Candidate in one of the political parties recently registered by INEC as the bigwigs in PDP have turned him down bluntly that he has no chance to run for such an exalted position in the party (PDP) which they are trying to reposition and rebrand to see if they can win at least four States come 2019.

“We wish to reassure our supporters, members and the Rivers State people not only to ignore the move by these disgruntled elements whose plot fell before it was hatched and continue to give their support to APC and Amaechi their son in whom they are well pleased in his efforts to restore sanity to the governance of the State.