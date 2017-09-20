Nollywood Actor, Boss Man, For Burial Next Month

The remains of the young Nollywood actor named Bartholomew Chinonso Chukwujekwu, but well known as Boss Man, would be laid to rest next month.

The comic act breathed his last on Monday, September 4, 2017.

Details of his funeral rites showed that a Christian wake will take place at his father’s compound at Ezekwubor Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 7pm to 10pm.

On Thursday, the next day, his corpse leaves Akwudo Mortuary by 7am to his father’s compound and by 10am, there would be a burial Mass at Holy Family Parish at Otolo Nnewi.

On Friday, October 6, 2017, condolence visit continues, while on Sunday, October 8, 2017, there would be an Outing Mass at Holy Family Parish.

During his lifetime, the actor featured in several Nollywood flicks, taking up comic roles. He was loved by many, especially his fans.

His demise came as a rude shock to many of his fans, who prayed the news should turn out to be a hoax.