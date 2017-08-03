Omisore Mourns Aregbesola’s Mum

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has condoled with the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola.

Senator Omisore, in a condolence message issued by his media office in Lagos, noted that the late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola popularly known as Iya Olobi, was a devoted Muslim who lived a life worthy of emulation.

“I commiserate with our state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his siblings and other family members on the death of their matriarch today. I extend my deepest sympathy and pray that the Almighty Allah grants her Al-jannah Fidau.

“No matter how old our parents lived, when they die, they leave a sore pain in our hearts. I pray God grants the families the fortitude to bear the loss”, Omisore consoled.

The former deputy governor while stressing that Late Alhaja Saratu will be greatly missed by her children, grand and great grandchildren and many others, admonished that “mothers are the foundation of all the success we achieve in our lives.

“The bond we share with our mothers is inexplicable but we are all mortal beings; we come to the world to fulfill God’s purpose for our lives and when we finish, we depart. Alhaja Saratu has fulfilled her purpose in life, the rest is left in the hands of those she left behind”, Omisore emphasised.

Otunba Omisore prayed that the Almighty Allah grants the late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola eternal rest.