Idan Irawo Producer On Africa Magic, Kunle Agboola, Cries For Help

The producer of popular TV show, Idan Irawo, aired on cable channel, DSTV’s Africa Magic Yoruba, Kunle Agboola, presently crying for assistance to remain alive.

Information reaching us reveals that the handsome dude is down with terminal ailment and seriously needs financial help.

According to his medical doctors, he is already stage 5 which is an advance stage of Chronic Kidney Disease and if we need to keep him alive to continue from where he stopped with life and his entertaining show, we need to support him with our finances.

As you are reading this, Mr Kunle Agboola, is in dare need of everyone’ support in whatever way you can as the producer of note has spent and sold all to keep up with his weekly dialysis at Gbagada General Hospital.

From the tests and diagnosis carried out by medical experts, he was informed that he would need about $40, 800 (N14.8 million) for the cost of kidney transplant, flight, accommodation for three people, (himself, kidney donor, and care-giver to carry out the Kidney Transplant operation at Columbia Asia Hospital in India.

Notable actress, Mercy Aigbe, having being intimated by Alonge Michael concerning his state of health, paid him a visit today, recorded a video of him in his present condition for her Instagram fans and followers to come to his aide financially.

Mercy has also promised to champion the cause to raise a required fund from friends, family and lovers of Nollywood films for Mr Agboola to undergo the Kidney transplant in India.

Please support with whatever way you can and also endeavour to include him in your prayers.

May you never run short of help all the days of your life. Amen!!! #savekunleagboola

His account details as follows:

Kunle Agboola

GTBank Account no. 0111462501

Contact: 08055744734, 0818 948 7990