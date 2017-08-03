6 Tips For Making Safe Mobile Transactions

Many people now perform transactions with their mobile phones because it is convenient. But it does come with certain risks. Hence, you have to know that you will be vulnerable at some point if you are careless when doing the mobile transactions. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some tips to make mobile transactions safer to prevent you from losing your hard earned money.

Monitor your accounts regularly

It is now very easy to monitor your account. Except in some certain situations, you do not physically need to go to the bank. With online banking, you have 24 hours access to your account so take advantage of this and check your account on a regular basis. This is good for those who frequently use mobile banking.

Read app reviews before download

While inside the app store you shouldn’t just download the first option you see. There can sometimes be other third-party developers who will create apps linked to online stores. To determine the authenticity of the app, just read the review.

Protect your Mobile devices with passwords

To prevent unauthorised access to your phone, you should use passwords especially if you settle bills and transfer money with your phone.

Always log out when you are done

Imbibe the habit of logging out of your online banking session when you have finished your business. This will reduce the chances of someone else accessing your account.

Avoid clicking through emails

Very few financial institutions will send you an email asking you to provide any of your login details. If you receive an email that appears to be from your bank that asks for such details then treat it with suspicion and delete it immediately. Do not even open it.

Set up account notifications

Some people do not activate alert because they do not want their money deducted. But they will be the first to shout blue murder if their monies disappear from their account. Hence, it is safer and advisable to set up notification so that you will be aware of your account activities.