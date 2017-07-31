Five Smart Ways To Track Your Expenses

The question that many people ask themselves is where do their money go. Truthfully, you are the only one who can answer that question.

But, we know that a reason why you are losing your money is because you are not tracking it. Well, it is time to stop losing your money and start tracking your cash. As such, we highlight some of the ways you can do this.

Use online management software

You do not need to go to the bank because you want to check your account. There are now online management tools and applications that allow you track your spending from your computer or smartphone real-time. In addition to this, you can also see your recent transactions.

Use online budgeting software

There are certain websites, apps, and software that you can directly link to your financial accounts. They automatically organise and categorise your spending by letting you compare your projected spending against your actual spending. It will even alert you when you are overspending.

Use ATMs

ATMs are connected with banks and it lets you check your balance, deposit and even transfer funds between accounts. Ultimately, ATMs are available anytime you need them. Hence, it is easily accessible to help you track your finance.

Activate account alerts

If you want to know about all your bank account transactions or activities as well as track how you spend your money, you should activate alerts. It will allow you get new alerts and let you know when your account is low. You will just be charged a token for this service.

Pay a visit to your local bank

Banks in Nigeria can offer you financial advice if you have challenges keeping track of your spending. They can help you with a solution.