PHOTOS: Deyemi Okanlawon’s Son Clocks One

On Monday, July 10, 2017, the son of talented actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Demide, turned one year old.

To mark the day, the father, joined by his charming wife, Damilola, had a photo session with the birthday boy.

The handsome and lanky actor shared the moment on his Instagram page, posting pictures from the session on the social media platform.

His numerous joined in wishing his son, who acted in a short film entitled ‘For You My Son’, a happy birthday.

Demide was born in Dallas, Texas in the United States of America in 2016.