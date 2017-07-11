PHOTOS: Deyemi Okanlawon’s Son Clocks One

0 Comment

On Monday, July 10, 2017, the son of talented actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Demide, turned one year old.

To mark the day, the father, joined by his charming wife, Damilola, had a photo session with the birthday boy.

The handsome and lanky actor shared the moment on his Instagram page, posting pictures from the session on the social media platform.

ALSO READ  Nigerian Radio, TV Stations Not Helping Youths—Atorise

His numerous joined in wishing his son, who acted in a short film entitled ‘For You My Son’, a happy birthday.

Demide was born in Dallas, Texas in the United States of America in 2016.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment