Reekado Banks Plans UK Music Tour In August

Fans of music sensation, Reekado Banks, in the United Kingdom, will have the opportunity to enjoy the artiste, who was made popular by Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.

This August, the UK fans will have the artiste perform for them and thrill them with his hit songs.

The tour is organised by Que-B Entertainment, an entertainment outfit which engages in event management and promotion.

The tour will have the Mavin star cover major cities in the United Kingdom at different days in August 2017.

Que B Entertainment has urged fans of good music to “expect an unforgettable experience this August as the ‘Oluwa Ni’ crooner is set to dazzle the crowd.”

However, details of the tour are yet to be released by the promoter.