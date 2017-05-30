I Have No Hands In Hamburger’s Death—MC Oluomo Cries Out

The murder of a chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Shogunle, Oshodi area of Lagos, Rasaq Bello, popularly called Hamburger, on Monday caused tension in the area yesterday and one man well known in Oshodi, Musiliu Akinsanya, otherwise known as MC Oluomo, was fingered in the murder.
But his camp has come in his defence, stressing that MC Oluomo could never had done such because as at the time the unfortunate incident happened, the transporter was away in the USA, where he has been for some months now.
Hamburger was shot dead allegedly by a rival group led by one Samson Agbetoye also known as Golden, who is said to be a loyalist of MC Oluomo.
The deceased, who is reportedly a leader of motorcyclists association in Shogunle, was killed during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.
In a statement made available to us by MC Oluomo’s camp, it was argued that aside being out of town, several times before now, he has sponsored advertorials both in the local newspapers and radio on the need to maintain law and order before and during the electioneering period based on what the national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu discussed with him and some other stakeholders.
“It is rather painful that the death of someone who had no prior problem with MC Oluomo could be linked to him” an associate of MC Oluomo averred.
To them, it is an unnecessary rumour bent on causing undue rivalry and public disorder among people who had no history of rancour between each other. The general public is hereby advised to discard such damaging rumour because MC Oluomo abhors violence of any form not to talk of taking a life.
“MC Oluomo will definitely support the law in finding out and giving the necessary judgment to whosoever is found wanting in the death of Hamburger,” the associate concluded.
