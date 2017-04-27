Meet Next Nollywood Sensation, Prisca Umoru

New gift to the movie industry Prisca Umoru has come to shine as one of the up and coming fast rising actresses in the African biggest entertainment industry called Nollywood in 2017.

The pretty and petite talented actress is so passionate about the movie industry and her undying love for acting has been her propelling force since she fell in love with Nollywood from her tender age.

Simply called Prisca, is the first born out of three children, to her late parents Mr & Mrs Umoru, from Edo state, precisely Auchi.

She is a bundle of talents that is rare to find among her peers. She schooled in Auchi Polytechnic, where she studied Mass Communication.

Information revealed that apart from acting, Prisca is also a stylish dancer with class and she is a good story teller that can make wow movies.

She loves Nigerian movies and she so motivated in some scenes that she often dreams of being on the set or actually playing the roles of the actors while growing up.

We gathered that her favourite actor is Mercy Johnson. According to her ‘she always put her best in whatever she is doing…when it comes to tears she’s best. I fell in love with her acting prowess years back and whenever I see her face in the movies I always want to see the end of the film, she concluded.

Prisca loves wearing beads and enjoys her quiet moment and loves sleeping too. She squealed that nothing can make her stop acting in this world no matter what because that is what she enjoys doing.

I see myself as a professional actor now because there is no role I can’t play perfectly if given the chance by any movie producer or director in this part of the world, she disclosed.

She would like to work with the likes of Mercy Johnson, Zubi Micheal, John Dumelo, Ini Edo and Jackie Appiah in the nearest future.

Her first experience in acting was two years ago, where she started with the move ‘Ike’ meaning Death Day. ‘That was my first movie and experience with more than ten good roles played, she said ecstatically. It was a fantastic experience I can’t forget despite that it was stressful and fun at the same time.

Prisca Umoru is positioned to do something different from what others are doing in the industry and ready to go all the way to achieve her dreams as one of the Nollywood stars that would make a great change in the make believe industry.

Interestingly, Prisca is the unassuming CEO of Prisca Movie Production, and the firm is working in concert with KanbitoonsPR Company, which is basically in-charge of her management, public relations and promotions in and outside the country.

She has featured in series of movies like; Ike, Heavy Rain, Bad Gang, The Jealously, The Receptionist, My Sister My Cheat, House Help Sex, Preye, Hot Lesbian Sister and Internet Girls. And, presently she is working on her movie from the stable of Prisca Movie Production to be out soon.