Wyclef Advises Nigerian Artistes On Sheila O Radio Show

The First Afrobeat show on a major FM dial in the United States, AfroZons, hosted by Sheila O, had an exclusive interview with Wyclef Jean.

AfroZons is on every Sunday on Power 92 Chicago. Sheila’s dream is to ensure major air play for all relevant Afrobeat artistes, enriching, introducing them and giving them a wider audience which is the United States of America.

Most major US labels have announced that AfroZons with Sheila O is the bridge between Afrobeats and America.

In the interview with Wyclef, the US-based music star did not hold back anything when he strongly advised and shared his views on Afrobeat stars of today.

The show is streamed live and people outside the United States can listen via www.afrozons.com by selecting the listen Live tab or the AfroZons on demand tab.

WATCH Wyclef Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPQYxzV3-fs

Sheila O who also seats on many international entertainment boards is the CEO of Zons PR, the company responsible for bringing 95 percent of the international talents that play in Nigeria since 2000.