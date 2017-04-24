Story Of A Muslim Fashion Designer, Akinbile Muftiat

Recently, the Open Mall Fashion Show 2017 was held at the Lagos City Mall, Onikan and from the event, the story of a female Muslim fashion designer caught the attention of many participants.

The programme was put together by Harrison Akadidi.

The female Muslim designer named Akinbile Muftiat Yetunde, is the CEO of AMY Unique Concepts.

Before we get into the story, let us take a tour around the practice of Islam in Nigeria.

Nigeria has the largest population of Muslims in West Africa and are predominantly Sunni in the Maliki school, which is also the governing Sharia law.

Sharia Law is the religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition. (In Arabic, the term Sharīʿah refers to God’s divine law) – The Sharia law has held the Muslim women from conforming to the western world and that also cuts them off from fashion and social life style.

Now for the first time, a woman who practices the Islam religiously has a message that shakes the very foundation of sharia law but also advocating a support for the Islam tradition.

During the #OMF2017, Akinbile Muftiat was the third designer on the runway and during her speech she said, “I came out today as a statement and advocacy to Muslim women all around the world, That they can be fashionable, they can be fashionably Muslims, that they can look beautiful even while wearing their Muslim gear and more profound she said: more Muslim women should take bold steps and reach out to the world with their crafts and designs.

Prior to her debut on #OMF2017 (Her first fashion show) she has spoken to the organizer of the event in the person of Harrison Akadidi; that “It’s a big deal for a religious Muslim woman to be in a fashion show, show casing Muslim attires… that most of her people have been asking too many questions on whether she is sure of her decision to showcase in a fashion show.”

After her debut on the runway, lots of news men present at the event rushed to do an exclusive interview with her.