Drama As Amosun ‘Assaults’ Sympathiser At Isiaka Adeleke’s Burial (Photo)

It was shocking to sympathisers at funeral of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, when the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, was pictured to have pushed a man away.

It was gathered that the unknown man had allegedly made an attempt to assault a female politician identified as Hon. Idiat Babalola, an Commissioner-nominee in Osun State, at the event, but the Governor, in support of a security operative, shoved the man away, while others whisked the woman away.

Many could not believe their eyes when they sighted Amosun pushing the man away as seen in the photograph above.

It is still unknown why the Governor got involved in the incident, but few others have said he was only trying to help the woman from being attacked by the man.