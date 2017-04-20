Minority Leadership Exclusion In Lagos Assembly Undemocratic—Saheed Mosadoluwa

The exclusion of the minority leadership in the Lagos state House of Assembly has been described as tyranny and undemocratic by founder of Ibile Peaceful Assembly, Saheed Mosadoluwa otherwise known as Mr-Ibile.

In a statement issued by the Lagos socialite, he said “I consider the assertion of Chairman, Lagos House Committee on Information, Strategy, Publicity and Security, Tunde Braimoh as a troubling conundrum.

“We are not saying majority rule is not necessary for expressing the popular will and the basis for establishing their deceptive and progressive’s campaign but minority is bound to disagree on any anti people ideal of the majority.”

Mosadoluwa made these comments in reaction to Braimoh’s claims that the offices of Minority Leader and Minority Whip in the House were no longer necessary.

He said the Lagos State House Assembly should understand that the consensus cannot be the basis for making political or legislative decisions because minority rule is antithetical to democracy.

His words, “Is this Lagos State House of assembly or fascist organization? I have not heard of any state Assembly without minority leaders will surely pave way for executive arm reckless and rascality, APC members should not abuse its powers to oppress the minority voters that send some of these traitors to that chamber to represent their communities.”

Mosadoluwa noted that PDP members in their constituents were not consulted before the six members proceeded to decamped to APC, alleging that these members were fascinated with what those in the APC camp were benefiting which compelled them to join the APC.

“I would advise that someone should stand as a minority leader to represent the will of the minorities’ votes. We should stop being economical with truth.

“Obasa, his loyalists and APC leaders should understand the dangers of tyranny in legislature which should also be condemned by Lagosians.

“Furthermore, it is of great importance in a LSHA not only to guard Lagosians against oppression and deceptive progressives’ campaigners, there is need for minority leader in that assembly to guard the rules of the assembly against the injustice of those who decide to tell us the rules is now superfluous and whims.”

He said further that, “It is time to compel Braimoh to resign as the Chairman Lagos Assembly House Committee on Information since his appointment as the chairman is not constitution guarantees but the creation of the assembly and that means the office that gave him the privilege to send deceptive information to the public is also based on the whims and the rules he just describes as fascist.

“The minority’s rights must be protected no matter how alienated a minority is from the majority members of Lagos state assembly; otherwise, the majority’s rights may lose its meaning.”

Mosadoluwa said the Ibile Peaceful Assembly would surely protest the decision of the majority of the Lagos House of Assembly members to prevent Lagos State government from becoming a vehicle for the “tyranny of the APC government,” warning that “we will resist imposed regimentation of thought and values as the voice of the minority must be heard.”