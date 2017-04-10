Menta Music Signs YouTube Partnership With Gilad

Leading YouTube Multi Channel Network (MCN), Menta Music, has partnered with international musician, Gilad to manage and monetize his Official YouTube channel.

Gilad Millo is an international musician based in Nairobi, Kenya, who records and performs soulful reggae music together with The Superband.

His lyrics are fused with Swahili and English, in what has become identified as ‘music for the soul’. Gilad recently formed Harmony Africa Limited, a company focused on Brand Positioning and is its CEO.

A former Israeli Diplomat, TV journalist and corporate executive, Gilad’s debut single ‘Unajua’ ft. Wendy Kimani, in mid-2015, shot to the top of many Kenyan charts immediately after its release and has remained popular since.

Following up with ‘Sema Milele’ released on his 18th wedding anniversary and dedicated to his wife, Gilad continued to release hit after with songs like ‘Salama’, ‘Rangi ya Bahari’, ‘Karibu Nyumbani’ and the song, which won him the PMVA for Collaboration of the Year 2016, the chart topping release ‘Nakuahidi’ with Dela Maranga.

Taking Africa to Europe with his latest release ‘Usiende’ a second collaboration with Wendy Kimani, with a music video filmed in Amsterdam.

Menta Music focuses on promoting African content and music, generating significant revenues by managing and monetizing their content on YouTube.

It represents well-known content brands and creators ranging from musicians, comedians, movie makers, TV channels and DIY content owners focusing on the African market including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Cameroon, Liberia, Guinea, Ethiopia and Gambia.