How Lagos Big Spenders Painted Quilox Pool Party Red

The Quilox Ultra Pool Party, QUPP, returned for its second edition of the year 2017. The theme was ‘Cupid’s nest’ as it was the month of love.

The edition was one that would never be easily forgotten by those who graced the occasion.

In fact, guests started trooping in by 4pm and were serenaded to good music by Quilox DJs, Hazan and Tiami.

As usual, there were side attractions like games and water gun fights. Nairabet was on ground and people were able to place their bets for the day.

Music performances were from Aquila Records AirBoy, and DMW’s newest act Yonda.

Music stars like Oritsefemi and Base One were present at the event.

Enjoy the event in pictures.