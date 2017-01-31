Promising Nollywood Star, Hannah Ojo Set 2017 Agenda



Nollywood actress and AMVCA nominee, Hannah Ojo has released a new collection of pictures to set her 2017 agenda.

The tall and beautiful talented thespian who’s still basking on the euphoria of her nomination in the forthcoming Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards where she got lined-up in the Best Actress In a Drama Movie category, to struggle the AMVCA prestigious diadem with the likes of A-lister actresses such as Rita Dominic, Bimbo Akintola, Adesua Etomi and so on.

The actress who’s currently in Paris, France where she’s rounding off a project is so happy to have been honoured with the nomination, ‘’it’s a great honour and it means so much to me to have been recommended in such a tough category, Best Actress In a Drama Movie.

‘’Already I have seen myself as a winner, even without clinching the plaque, that nomination is enough a celebration for me, am so grateful to the AMVCA organisers’’, she said with much gusto.

The actress is being nominated for her prolific role in one of her latest movies, Love Is A Prank directed by Damijo Efe where she played two major scenes, a tom boy and a sexy girl.