DAP Media Team Sympathises With Obuah, Needam



Dakuku Aldolphus Peterside (DAP) Media Team said for long, they have simply refused to give credence and regard to statements emanating from Rivers State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah and his rather flippant mouthpiece, Jerry Needam since they were invited to come and eat by their paymaster, Governor Nyesom Wike.

In a statement signed by Sylvester Aaron on behalf DAP Media Team said in order to save discerning members of the public from cooked lies and ‘come-down-and-fight’ stories in form of press releases circulated by Jerry Needam, we have decided to respond, albeit only this once.

The statement reads: “On Monday, our principal, Dr Dakuku Peterside, in an interview expressed regrets over the way and manner Governor Wike was embarrassing the state, especially with his actions and inactions since becoming governor.

“Dr Dakuku was rather piqued with the numerous loss of lives and properties since Wike became the governorship flagbearer of PDP and subsequent inauguration as governor, while adding that the recent sacking of six policemen attached to him was unbecoming of too many controversies surrounding the governor.

“He further tasked the governor to“do some soul searching and reconcile himself with what should truly represent his direction and motive for governing the state for he is virtually in the news for all the wrong reasons.”

“Rather than allow the governor to reflect on the admonitions of our principal, Obuah and his mouthpiece went to the market, looking for those who came and did not come, apparently lost and hoping to be noticed by passersby, all in an effort to respond to what is clearly beyond their comprehension.

“When democrats gather to advance the good of society, you would expect usurpers and gatecrashers like Obuah, who never bought form nor contested election but dubiously found himself in office, to maintain certain level of remorse.

“Our principal, Dr Dakuku Peterside represents what truly should be reflection of a Rivers man, who desires good for the state and her people, but would never become desperate to cause loss of lives and drag the sweats of our forefathers to mud.

“Dr Dakuku Peterside will continue to speak on issues that concern Rivers State and no tactless responses from those invited to come and eat will deter him.”