EXCLUSIVE: Kokoro Taofeeq Returns To Osupa With Band Members

Aproko247 can authoritatively report that Kokoro Taofeeq and other band members, who left Saheed Osupa over a year ago, have now returned to him.

This magazine also reliably gathered that the band members would perform alongside their former boss in October 2016 at a show.

Over a year ago, Kokoro Taofeeq and about 25 others left Saheed Osupa over money-related issues. This caused controversies in the Fuji world and efforts to settle the matter between Osupa and his band members were unsuccessful.

This forced Osupa to employ a new set of band members, who have been playing for him at shows since then.

But information scooped by Aproko247 revealed that Osupa and his former band members have now settled their differences.

Confirming this news to Aproko247 was the management of Kokoro Taofeeq, Arems Entertainment, which said, “Yes, Kokoro Taofeeq is now in good terms with his boss, King (Dr) Saheed Osupa after the whole strike saga that lasted for over 365 days. It is all over now.

“We appreciate everyone and most especially the media who stood by us. May God continue to water your flowers day in day out.

“Insha Allah, Kokoro Taofeeq will resume back to work as usual alongside other band members on October 21, 2016 with a return show tagged ‘Kokoro back on stage’ and more details about the show will be available in due time.”