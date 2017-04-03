- Ibadan Misconception Disproved - 22 hours ago
Ibadan Misconception Disproved
The perception Nigerians have about the city and people from Ibadan is bad and quite wrong. The city and people have been repeatedly maligned. They are branded local, uncivilised and old-fashioned. This is absolutely wrong. But, according to social norms, when you keep saying the same thing about people or a city and their way…
Transcorp Committed to Significantly Increasing Power Generation in Nigeria
……Chairman Elumelu states “Transcorp will light up Nigeria” At the 11th Annual General Meeting of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), the Board of Directors confirmed their confidence in Transcorp’s growth trajectory and affirmed the Company’s commitment to increasing yield and returns to shareholders, while continuing its significant capital investment strategy. Despite the difficult economic…
6 Things You Have Forgotten How To Do Because of Your Phone
You can virtually do anything and everything with your smartphone. This has made some of us forget how to do certain things that were naturally part of you. And depending on you, these things may be good or bad. Whatever the case maybe, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares the things you have…
6 Ways To Survive Party If You Don’t Know Anyone
It can be a very unpleasant experience when you attend a party and you don’t know anyone besides the host. You won’t only be bored, you will also feel very lonely. It is obviously difficult to strike a conversation with people you don’t know even if you are extroverted. As a result, some individuals may…
Economic Recession An Outcome Of Monetary And Fiscal Policy Failure—Datatrust Research Study Report
The latest edition of Nigeria Banking & Economy 2016, a publication of Datatrust Consulting Ltd a firm of financial analysts, has been released. The research report, which is an x-ray of the Nigerian economy and the banking industry, found a major link between the ravaging economic recession and delayed fiscal action on the part of…
Real Naija Ladies of Dallas Premieres in Grand StyleIt was all glitz and glam at the premiere of the Real Naija Ladies of…
Omoni Oboli Cries as Court Stops Movie PremiereIt was a sad day for Nollywood star, Omoni Oboli, when a scriptwriter got a…
Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Alleged Affair With PastorStar actress, Iyabo Ojo, seems to have subtly reacted to a recent controversy trailing her.…
African China Drops ‘Letter To Mr President’There is no doubt that fans of Nigerian artiste, African China, have waited for long…
Goldberg Excellency Tour: DJ Kingsley, Nathaniel Win DJ and Free Styling Competition in Benin City
YCee Hosts Destination Africa
VIDEO: Angie Stone Talks About Trip to Nigeria
Diplo Joins Davido, Burna Boy At #GIDIFEST2017
Disclaimer: Robert Mbonu/Heritage BankOur attention has been brought to reports published by some online news blogs in which…
UBA Grows Profit Before Tax By 32%, Declares Final Dividend per Share of 55kobo
Tony Elumelu Foundation 2017 Entrepreneurship Programme Selection Announced
Transcorp Hotels Plc Posts N4.5b Profits, Announces dividend of 40k per Share
Heritage Bank Empowers 600 Women in Nigeria On IWD
Headmistress Demoted For ‘Embarrassing’ Abia First LadyA headmistress of a primary school at Amaetiti Asaga Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area,…
VIDEO: Confusion As Edo Girl Beats Friend To Coma
Esabod Throws Party in London, Uses G-String as Gate Pass
Nasarawa Governor's Son Arrested Over Death of Student
Faces of Yoruba Movie Stars at MC Oluomo 42nd Birthday Bash
Amaechi’s 8 Years a Waste?: Insider’s Assessment of Security Situation under Amaechi and WikeBy Eze Chukwuemeka Eze Preamble It was Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside, Director-General of NIMASA, former…
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, His Amala and Ewedu Politics, By Fejiro Oliver
Open Letter To Honourable Hassan Anthony Saleh, Member Representing Ado/Ogbadibo/)kpokwu Federal Constituency
Smart Tips To Help You Sleep Faster, Better
Odd Things That Happen Whenever It Rains In Lagos
GTBank-Principals Cup Season 8 Kicks OffForemost African Financial Institution, Guaranty Trust BANK plc, has announced the commencement of Season 8…
5 Reasons Nigerians Should Stop Watching English Premier League
EL Marino Beats MM FC 1-0, Encourages Adults To Be More Active In Sports
Footgame Gives N5,000 Every Hour to Football Lovers
Fox Sports Partners West Africa Football Union Zones A & B
Of Trump, Hitler and World History, By Ogbonna NwukeIt wasn’t really supposed to be easy either for America or for a world order…
Newspatrolling.Com To Increase Focus On Content Recommendation Services
News Patrolling Gets $25k Seed Funding
Delta Air Lines Begins Wi-Fi on Flights From Africa To US
Man Calls Off Wedding After Bride Kissed Stranger At Party (Photos)