Hundreds Join Chris Oyakhilome Medical Corps

Many people are joining the Believers’ LoveWorld (BLW) Medical Corps, an independent NGO, guided by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and aimed at helping people and battering the world through the word of God.

It’s a global Christian medical outreach, committed to providing medical care, relief assistance, and sustainable health care solutions in regions of crisis and to communities in dire need.

The volunteer Medical Corps has extended healing and medical help to the sick, weary, and despondent people all around the globe.

Recent important projects include a successful hospital outreach at The Kenyatta National Hospital in Kenya and hospital outreach in Zambia where volunteers distributed gifts, Healing School magazines and encouraged patients with the Word of God.

Moreover, Volunteer Medical Corps, including doctors and nurses have been successfully initiating and participating in blood donations activities, educational campaigns about tobacco consumption and medical aid and relief to children in prisons in India, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

In addition, the 2017 Volunteer Medical Corps (VMC) online conference took place this past October 28th where volunteers participated from all across the world in a one day transforming event.

Believers’ LoveWorld (BLW) Medical Corps turned into reality thanks to the large-scale philanthropist Pastor Chris Oyakhilome who firmly believes that charity and contributing to the community is a vital part of life. According to his preaching, a Christian’s mission in life is to serve God’s will, and thus, just as Jesus did in his time, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome makes helping the needy a central part of his life.

Appropriate relief materials, medical assistance and health education are given to displaced populations including refugees and internally displaced persons in regions affected by natural or man-made disasters. In addition, health education and man power development training is provided to local health workers in underserved communities.

The philanthropic help of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome stands behind the numerous activities and possibilities of the Believers’ LoveWorld (BLW) Medical Corps. His vision and guidance stand behind the organization’s purpose and the decision to allocate 90% of the public donations directly towards the projects the organization works on.

Volunteers and workers are admitted providing their goal is to enhance health, and are committed to the mission of providing humanitarian assistance to communities and persons in need.