6 Guaranteed Ways To Deal With Sore Throat

Drink ice cold liquids can both numb your throat and calm some of the inflammation that’s causing you pain.

Acidic foods exacerbate your sore throat. Therefore, avoid fried foods and citrus fruits like oranges and lemons.

Lemon and water

Mix a teaspoon of lemon juice in a cup water for this home remedy for sore throats.juice will help shrink swollen throat tissue and create an unfriendly environment for viruses and bacteria so they do not thrive.

Enjoy a drop of honey

Warm tea that is sweetened with honey can help soothe your irritated throat. Tea also keeps you hydrated, which is another important step in treating a sore throat. Make a cup of tea and add honey to deal with a sore throat.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is an important part of treating a sore throat. When you’re dehydrated, your body can’t produce enough saliva and mucus to keep your throat naturally lubricated. This will make the swelling and inflammation worse.