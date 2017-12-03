Star Journo, Kayode Alfred, Reunite Fathia, Saidi Balogun Today At Aristocrat Clothing Store Launch

It would be another sort of reunion for former celebrity couple, Fathia Williams and Saidi Balogun, in honour of celebrity journalist turned fashion designer, Kayode Alfred.

The society journalist, who recently fully delved into the fashion world, is unveiling his Aristocrat Clothing Store today, Sunday, December 03, 2017, in Lagos.

This will precisely take place at Vikay House, located at 38 Odusami Street, Ogba-Lagos, and promises to be the fashion event of the out-going year.

It will feature the biggest fashion runway of all time, alongside music, comedy and other entertainment condiments that will wow all attendees.

Also to be at event is Richard Mofe Damijo, and many top socialites, corporate big boys and girls who are believed to be fashion buffs.

Aristocrat will also be spicing the event with the introduction of Aristocrat Woman, which will readily complement that of the male stock.

Kayode is fully poised to tame the pedestrian and largely formulaic fashion culture that Nigeria has become accustomed to. And he is doing so with unprecedented verve, enlightenment and innovativeness.

The Aristocrat brand is partnering with the top of the range fashion outfit, Twice as Nice, one of the leading fashion companies in Nigeria to sell Aristocrat casuals and face caps.

The fashion industry, let’s tell you at no price, is replete with many innovations, and that vacuum is what Aristocrat has come to fill with all verve and tenacity.

Ever since the outfit launched out not too far back, it has continually remained in the consciousness of those who like to look good. This could be the culmination of a passion that enterprising and innovative Kayode Alfred has long had since he was in school, and this passion is now rearing its head, going by the number of corporate guys who now besiege his upscale outfit in his modest Omole Phase 1 stable, where he churns out beautiful and cute outfits for his largely elite clientele.

The consistent patronage he enjoys from them is enough to comfort to him. He does not even have to start mouthing off or revealing their identities, as some of them are quite reserved about such issues.

Hence, unlike most fashion designers who derive their kicks and leverage from revealing the identities of their celebrity clientele, the celebrity journalist and Aristocrat boss serves his clientele, according to their preferences.

ARISTOCRAT is versatile in the making of shirts, casuals for men and women, Kaftan, snapback caps, and the traditional Yoruba Agbada outfit.