It is gonna be a long weekend and of course, it is a good time to spend with your significant others. You would want to hang out and have a fun time with them. One of the remarkable places you can take them is the cinema to catch the latest movies. We are sure you cannot wait to watch the latest movies. Although there are a handful of cinemas in Lagos, there are some that add spice to your cinematic experience. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, roll out are some of them.

Film house

If you want a place where you do not want to only watch movies but also want to have fun and relax with your bae, then Filmhouse Surulere, Leisure Mall, Adeniran Sreet, Surulere is the place to go. For an all-day blockbuster, the ticket cost N2,000.

Silverbird Cinema

The Silverbird Cinema is one of the earliest and popular cinemas in Lagos. They located both on the mainland and the Island. For the mainland experience, they are domiciled at Ikeja City Mall while on the Island, they are Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Genesis Deluxe Cinema

Whether you are on the Mainland or Island, Genesis Deluxe is situated at choice hubs to serve you. They are at The Maryland Shopping Mall and The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Ground Zero Cinema

The Ground Zero Cinema is not really popular but it is also a cool and serene place to see movies. Ground Zero and Cinema is the complete entertainment centre, with gaming and movie experience available. It is located at 87, Cemetry Street, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.