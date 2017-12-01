5 Ways To Tackle Yellow Teeth Problem

Changes in the colour of your teeth may happen gradually. Some yellow colour may be inevitable. Teeth can look more yellow especially as you age. As the outer enamel wears away, the yellow dentin underneath becomes more visible. So, if you are looking to fix your teeth, Jumia Travel shares ways to do this.

Bleaching

Bleaching performed by your dentist is really not the best way to whiten your teeth. This is because dentists use products that contain hydrogen peroxide. To protect your teeth, the dentist will protect your gums, tooth enamel, and the rest of your mouth from damage during the procedure, which lasts for about an hour.

Adjust your lifestyle

Tobacco, with its tars and nicotine, is one of the major causes of yellow teeth. Tobacco use, along with consuming certain foods and drinks, such as red wine, dark sodas, coffee, and tea, can stain teeth and cause them to yellow.

Proper brushing