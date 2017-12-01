5 Ways To Tackle Yellow Teeth Problem

Changes in the colour of your teeth may happen gradually. Some yellow colour may be inevitable. Teeth can look more yellow especially as you age. As the outer enamel wears away, the yellow dentin underneath becomes more visible. So, if you are looking to fix your teeth, Jumia Travel shares ways to do this.
Bleaching
Adjust your lifestyle
Tobacco, with its tars and nicotine, is one of the major causes of yellow teeth. Tobacco use, along with consuming certain foods and drinks, such as red wine, dark sodas, coffee, and tea, can stain teeth and cause them to yellow.
Rubbing lemon, orange, or banana peels on your teeth will make them whiter. It’s believed that the compound d-limonene, which is found in some fruit peels, will help to whiten your teeth. Gently rub the fruit peels on your teeth for about two minutes. Make sure to thoroughly rinse out your mouth and brush your teeth afterwards.