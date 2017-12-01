5 Fruits To Take To Stay Hydrated Apart From Water

Water may be the ultimate way to remain hydrated. Regardless, there are several other things you can gulp that are as good as water to keep your body hydrated. For this purpose, you can consume fruits that contain 85% water or items made from fruits. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No 1 food ordering platform, highlights some of the fruits that are perfect water substitutes.

Watermelon

When it comes to quenching thirst, watermelon is very effective. It is made up of 92 percent water. Its salt, calcium and magnesium are what make it perfect for rehydration.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are another interesting way to rehydrate the body besides water. It is a waterlogged fruit and vegetable composed of 96 percent water, have no saturated fat or cholesterol, and are very high in vitamin K, vitamin B6 and iron. With cucumber, you are using a stone to kill two birds as they say in the literary parlance.

Smoothies

Make a smoothie with high water content fruits like blueberries, oranges, pineapples, raspberries, and watermelon and you are on your way to being hydrated. Yummie!

Coconut water

Coconut water is an excellent way to rehydrate the body, especially after exercise. The coconut contains minerals and vitamins to restore fluid balance. You can find coconut water in most grocery stores.

Iced coffee

Downing morning coffee can leave you hydrated. However, you should not make taking coffee an everyday thing as it can cause increased or excessive production of urine (diuresis), insomnia, nervousness and restlessness.