5 Blood Pressure Reducing Foods

High Blood Pressure which causes stroke, hypertension and heart attack is quite prevalent in the society today because of anxiety and overthinking. But do you know that there are some foods that you can eat to lower blood pressure? Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No. 1 food ordering platform, shares some of these foods.

Milk

A daily dose of a cold glass of milk offers a solid serving of both calcium and vitamin D, nutrients that work as a team to help lower blood pressure by 3 to 10 percent.

Eggs

Egg whites can help reduce blood pressure as it is a solid source of protein, vitamin D, and other healthy nutrients. These nutrients can effectively counter high BP and take it down to a minimal level.

Bananas

Eating foods that are rich in potassium is better than taking supplements. Slice a banana into your cereal or oatmeal for a potassium-rich addition. You can also take one to go along with a boiled egg for a quick breakfast or snack.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants called flavanols, which make blood vessels more elastic. Eat a bar of chocolate every day and make sure it contains at least 70 percent cocoa.

Olive oil

Olive oil is an example of a healthy fat. It contains polyphenols, which are inflammation-fighting compounds that can help reduce blood pressure.