UCH Ibadan Picks Saidi Balogun as Health Ambassador

Top Nigerian actor, Saidi Balogun, has been appointed by the management of University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State, as a Health Ambassador.

“Our choice of Saidi Balogun was because he has proven to be not just a multi-talented award-winning actor, but an inspirational character that excites many Nigerians with his educative and unique movies as well as his health programmes,” the Director of UCH, Professor Temitope Alonge, explained the rationale behind the actor’s appointment.

The appointment of Saidi Balogun was announced during the 60th anniversary celebration of UCH, which had in attendance the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimoji; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Olubadan of Ibadanland; Oba of Lagos, Oba Ola Rilwan Akinolu; Chief Adebutu Kensington; Chief Afe Babalola and others.

Saidi Balogun is the first Entertainer to be selected as Health Ambassador of UCH in Nigeria.

Recall that in 2006, the actor had a terrible accident and after he was brought back to life by the grace of God at the UCH, he started organising seminars on health at Protia with the movie ambassadors.

Commenting further on his appointment, Prof Alonge said, “(Saidi) Balogun’s rich credentials in Nigerian entertainment industry can add value to the quality health service UCH offers to Nigerians, and choosing him as Health Ambassador was part of rebranding packages to make UCH a World-class Hospital in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the Ibadan-born actor, producer and director, was full of gratitude to God and all the staff and management of UCH for the great work they did in ensuring that he does not just stay alive but well and complete without being confined to any form of disability.

“I will never forget when the then CMD came to me after I regained consciousness. He asked me if I had faith in Nigerian doctors and nurses and the facilities available at the hospital. I told him I did.

“At the time, arrangements had been made to fly me abroad for some delicate surgeries but the doctors at UCH carried out all the delicate surgeries and here I am today,” the actor said.

The elated Saidi Balogun expressed his deep appreciation for the honour done him with the ambassadorial role and promised to use every means to promote and propagate the great works of the hospital. He also hinted that he and his team were working round the clock to launch, in no distance future, an NGO to be known as Saidi Balogun Foundation for Accident Victims, which will focus on rescue, treatment and rehabilitation of accident victims.