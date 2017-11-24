VIDEO: TB Joshua Gets Royal Welcome in Dominican Republic

It was another day of honour for popular Nigerian cleric, Prophet Temitope Joshua as he arrived the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

The General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, is in the country on the invitation of former President Leonel Fernandez.

On his arrival at Las Americas International Airport, Santa Domingo, he was met by top Dominican military generals, police officers and dignitaries in that country, amidst a carnival-like atmosphere.

A large crowd was on hand to welcome Prophet Joshua and catch a glimpse of the popular Nigerian prophet.

He is expected to spend about a week in Dominican with a revival schedule for Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25 at the prestigious Stadium, Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

He will further preside over a Pastor’s Conference on Monday, November 27