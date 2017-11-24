PHOTO NEWS: CIBN accredits Keystone Bank Training Academy

The above picture shows the accreditation of Keystone Bank’s Training Academy by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, in Lagos recently.

L-R Seye Awojobi (FCIB) Registrar/Chief Executive, CIBN, Bolanle Osotule – Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, Bimbo Alabi (ACIB) Head, Learning Academy, Keystone Bank, Professor Segun Ajibola (FCIB) – President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Adesuwa Nwokobia – Team Member, Learning Academy, Keystone Bank, Dr Paul Olowu (FCIB) 1st Vice President, CIBN Mr. Bayo Olugbemi (FCIB) – 2nd Vice President, CIBN at the Official Presentation of Certificate of Accreditation of Keystone Bank Learning Academy.