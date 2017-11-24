Eli Adewole Foundation Takes Project Feed To Agege

It is estimated that over 3 million people in Nigeria do not know where their next meal will come from and as a way of giving succour to those in the category, Eli Adewole, through his foundation, came up with the Project Feed initiative.

On November 17, 2017, the Eli Adewole Foundation took a trip to Pen Cinema area of Agege, Lagos State, where 100 neatly packed nutritious meals were shared to hungry children and adults in the vicinity.

The beneficiaries of the gift could not hide their excitement for being remembered by the Eli Adewole Foundation.

During the visit, the children and adults showered praises on the management of the foundation and prayed that God continues to bless them.

It was gathered that Eli Adewole Foundation explained that the Project Feed initiative was to fight hunger in the land and also empower families to live healthier lives.

Creating a hunger-free world will be possible if we have an awareness of our impact on the world around us, Eli Adewole Foundation stressed.

Meanwhile, the foundation has called on well-meaning members of the public to partner with them to reduce hunger in Lagos.

“It’s easy for anyone to make a difference when you can donate to the poor,” the foundation said.