6 Great Tips For Working On A Plane

Despite the fact that you are on board a plane, you may have multiple things to do as well as deadlines to meet. Unfortunately, very few bosses or line managers will accept excuses for not meeting the date an exercise should be completed. Even if you are your own boss, it is ever more pertinent to work because of your overwhelming schedule. Clearly, you have no choice than to work during your flight. These tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency will help you make productive use of your time on a plane.

Book flights that provide Wi-Fi

If you are planning on working during your flight, you will need Internet connectivity. Endeavour to make sure that you are flying an airline that has Wi-Fi on board. Although many airlines now offer in-flight Wi-Fi, it is advisable to still find out if they provide this service.

Keep your devices charged

When your devices like phones, laptop and tablets are fully charged, they will boost your morale to work especially if you are determined to get things done. But if your batteries are low, you will be worried about them running out.

Book a seat with more space

You can solve the problem of space by booking a seat with more room. It will be easier for you to work as you won’t feel cramped.

Take a break

Notwithstanding the hours you will spend on the plane, you can’t work nonstop. Take breaks so that you won’t lose concentration. You can listen to music or check your social media feeds. No matter what you do, just give your brain a deserved break from work.

Buy a screen protector

If you are uncomfortable with someone looking at your screen, you should invest in a screen protector for your laptop or tablet. There are privacy screen protectors you can buy that blocks people from viewing your screen from the side.

Set goals for yourself

What do you want to accomplish by the end of the flight? Make a list of the tasks you want to complete before you arrive at your destination and tick them off as you go. And do the most important item first.