A popular traditional food in Nigeria is Swallow. It is so described because rather than chewing it, you have to swallow. So, Swallow is a Nigerian food eaten with different kinds of soup. To truly enjoy swallow, you should use your hands to eat it. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No.1 food ordering platform, highlight 7 popular swallows eaten by Nigerians.

Eba

Garri which is used to make Eba is made from grated cassava. Eba is rich in carbohydrates and it comes in two colours-yellow and white. While the yellow one is popular among the Igbos, the white one is eaten by everyone even though it is indigenous to the Yorubas. It can be eaten with any soup of your choice.

Amala

Àmàlà is a made out of yam or cassava flour. Yams are peeled, sliced, cleaned, dried and then blended into a flour, also called elubo. This elubo is used to make Amala. It healthy because it contains fewer carbohydrates and more proteins.

Pounded yam

Pounded yam also know as Iyan is made by boiling several yams and pounding it. This has discouraged many Nigerians from preparing the cuisine. Luckily, there is now a machine for pounding yam.

Akpu (fufu)

Fufu is very rich in carbohydrate. It has very low cholesterol content and it is made from cassava.

Tuwo Shinkafa

It mostly eaten in Northern Nigeria and made from rice flour and usually served with Miyan Kuka soup.

Wheat

As the name implies, Wheat is made from whole grain wheat. It is proteinous and rich in fibres.

Semolina

If you do not want to prepare Eba, then the best alternative is Semolina. Semolina is produced by milling semolina grains into powder and this powder or flour is used to prepare the Semolina fufu which is eaten with the various Nigerian soup recipes.