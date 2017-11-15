Students Visit Gani Adams, Plea For Scholarship

Some Nigerian students under the banner of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday, declared avowed support for the choice of Dr Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo Of Yoruba land, even as the students want the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate to assist them with the provision of scholarships to enable them have robust and quality education.

Speaking through its national spokesperson, Okereafor Bestman Opeyemi, during a solidarity visit to the Lagos home of the Aare designate, the students applauded the choice of Dr Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo, just as they declared that the choice of the youthful National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress as the Generalissimo of Yoruba land is great motivation for Nigerian students in particular and the youth in general.

According to the students, Adams has brought “extraordinary positivity to the Yoruba race and the country in general.

“That is why we have come to identify with your success story to let you know that NANS is behind you.

“Your leadership sagacity cannot be questioned. We are proud to identify with you” the students chorused.

They further requested that the Promoter of Culture use his Olokun Foundation platform to offer scholarship to members of the National Students body, to enable them acquire education without stress and make the less privileged among them become responsible citizens.

Responding, the Aare designate thanked the students for their visit which coincided with the birthday celebration of his wife, Mojisola Adams.

He further applauded them for their identifying “with your own because the future of this country is in the hands of the youth.”

The Aare Ona Kakanfo designate however chided the students for the non-vibrancy of the union in recent times.

According to him, there is a vacuum and lull in students unionism in the country for now, adding that comradeship among students has been compromised.

He said he is worried that people don’t respect the word Comrade anymore, adding that the word human right is now derogatorily called ‘human-rice’, stating that student unionism must be vibrant in the country for the peoples interest to be defended and protected.

Explaining the call for vibrancy from the students, Adams said, “I am not advocating that unionism should be used in violent manner, but the time is now to use our intellect for liberation.

“The time is now for you to stand up to defend the interest of the people. We don’t fight the struggle on the basis of violence anymore, and for us to move this country forward, we must address those issues confronting us intellectually,” the Aare said, stressing that the students have a big role to play in this because they are the future of the country.