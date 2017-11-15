National Career Fair Targets 6000 Jobs Nationwide

Nigeria’s biggest annual symposium on career information, business development, employment and economic opportunities for students, young professionals and SMEs in Nigeria, National Career Fair, NCF, has moved to provide 6000 fresh jobs for unemployed graduates nationwide.

The annual event which is back for its 6th edition is designed to reduce the growing unemployment rate in Nigeria and respond to the growing needs of the society- student undergraduates, graduates through an all-encompassing career information program; and has this year introduced a Nationwide campaign tagged “#EmployAnIntern” in a bid to create instant jobs for Youths and students.

According to the convener of the NCF, Oluwaseun Shogbamu, “The #EmployAnIntern campaign is designed to engage a growing Nigerian workforce positively. The campaign encourages Organizations, to employ interns all around the country on the NCF platform that have been trained in work etiquette and professionalism either on the short or long term basis. The campaign is directed at both established companies and entrepreneurs, thus opening the minds of students, job seekers and youths to a whole new world of job descriptions they never thought existed.”

He added that the nationwide tour of the annual free symposium which will begin in Lagos at the Main Auditorium of the prestigious University of Lagos on the 7th of December, 2017 will be held across the six geo-political zones in the country and will also feature sixty (60) speakers and professionals while partnering with top HR personnel, Vocational training institutes, as well as Capacity Building-Oriented organisations.

The organisers of the National Career Fair however urged youth to take advantage of its platform to enhance personal branding by either volunteering for the event in various states or applying for various job and internship opportunities to be provided during the course of the nationwide tour.