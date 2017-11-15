5 Points To Protect Your Website From Hackers

With a handful of individuals and organisations now heavily utilising websites as their databank and to do business, it can be compromised anytime especially if it is insecure. The consequences of running a website that can be breached include loss of sensitive data and customers to your competitors; it may be defaced and hackers may set up a temporary web server to perform illegal activities. On this premise, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares security tips that will help you protect your website from hackers.

Keep web scripts up-to-date

Web scripts define how the website behaves in response to certain click requests sent by users. Endeavour to make sure that the scripts you have installed are up-to-date. This is because many of these tools are created as open-source software programs (Open source software is software whose source code can be inspected, modified and enhanced by anyone).

Install security plugins

You can further enhance your website security with plugins that actively prevent against hacking attempts. For example, if you use WordPress, you can use free plugins like WordFence, Acunetix WP Security Scan and All In One WP Security & Firewall to protect your website.

Use Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS)

HTTPS ensures that private user information is being sent across the web in a more secure manner. When your website begins with HTTPS, it is a guarantee to your users that it is safe for them to share sensitive information.

Make sure your passwords are secure

This seems simple, but it’s very important. It’s tempting to use a password you know will always be easy for you to remember. That’s why the most common password is still 123456. You are opening the door to hackers if you use this type of password.

Don’t allow your users to upload files

Allowing users to upload files on your website can be a big security risk. The risk is that any uploaded file could contain a script that, when executed on your server, may open up your website to so many hazards.