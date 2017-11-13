Oba Aromolaran Tasks Gani Adams Over Aare Ona Kakanfo Mandate

The Owa Obokun Adimula Of Ijesha land, Oba Dr Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has charged the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Dr Gani Adams, on the need to seize the opportunity of his new responsibility as a Generalisimo to unite his yoruba folks, just as he offered reasons he supported the Alaafin of Oyo over his choice of Gani.

The 40th Owa Obokun Adimula made the charge in his palace at the weekend, during a courtesy call by the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate.

Congratulating Gani Adams on his recent proclamation as the 15thb Aare Ona Kakanfo, the Owa Obokun said he was consulted by the Alaafin before a decision was taken on his choice.

According to the respected Oba, he has been hearing the name of Gani Adams for a long time and has been an admirer, though from a far, hence he had no problem endorsing him for the title when consulted.

“Alaafin is very close to me, we are from the same mother. Among all the children of Olofin, it’s just the two of us who are from the same mother and he naturally consults with me on issues.

“So when the issue of Aare Ona kakanfo came up, agreeing with the choice of Gani Adams was very easy for me because i am always happy with him.

“As an admirer, i am aware of the role he is been playing to move Yoruba and the youths forward. Maturity is not about the physical age and since he is doing well and has been able record visible achievements in moving Yoruba forward, i believe, if further lifted up with the position of Aare Ona Kakanfo, he will be able to do more and we will be good for it as a race” the oba said.

Oba Aromolaran who marked his 80th birthday recently said the Aare Ona Kakanfo has a task to ensure “that Yorubas speak in one voice so that other ethnic nationalities in the country will not rubbish us”.

He stressed that the new development is an opportunity for Adams to unite the Yorubas.

Speaking earlier, The Aare Ona kakanfo designate, Gani Adams while thanking the Oba for his support said he was aware of his role in making it possible for him to have bagged the highest and most prestigious title in Yoruba land.

He commended the palace for its efforts at keeping alive the Yoruba culture even as he lauded the traditional ruler over the annual hosting of the Iwude festival.

Registering that the Oba is a real father who believes in the Yoruba race, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, thus promised to use his new position to foster the required unity among the Yorubas.